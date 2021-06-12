Report: Juve eye move for Pogba with Ronaldo, Dybala included

Juventus are reportedly looking to move for Paul Pogba with Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala available as part of a potential swap deal with Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport, the cash-strapped Bianconeri would need include a player to complete the swap that would see Pogba return to Turin.

The France international only has a year left on his deal with the Red Devils and has recently been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on Thursday at a news conference, Pogba said there has not been a “concrete offer” from United regarding a new contract.

Sources have previously told ESPN that the club fears he will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer. Should that happen, Manchester United may find ways to recoup some of the initial £89.3 million for his first transfer back from Juventus in 2016.

Dybala, 27, would only be used in a move to Old Trafford if his own contract negotiations with Juventus were to break down. The Argentina forward’s deal also expires in 2022, meaning any failure to reach an agreement on an extension could see the player moved on before the club lose him on a free transfer.

Ronaldo, 36, has been linked with a move back to Manchester following a tough end to the season in Serie A.

For Juventus, a move would see new boss Massimiliano Allegri reunited with the midfielder whilst trimming the wage bill as Pogba reportedly earns just under half Ronaldo’s salary.

