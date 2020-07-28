Report: Lampard eying new goalkeeper

Chelsea will try to sign a goalkeeper this summer because Frank Lampard is not convinced Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge.

Several clubs in Spain have expressed an interest in signing Arrizabalaga but Chelsea want to get back as much of the world-record £71 million they paid for him two years ago as possible, reports Sky Sports.

Chelsea are looking at a list of goalkeepers including Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope.

Atletico Madrid have said that Oblak is not for sale so Chelsea would have to pay his £110 million release clause to get him.

Onana would be the cheaper option. He wants to move to the Premier League and Ajax will listen to offers.

Pope established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, keeping 15 clean sheets at Burnley.

Lampard is expected to start Willy Caballero in goal for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal, after he replaced Arrizabalaga for the crucial final game of the season with Wolves.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is proud to have led his side to a fourth place finish, but wants to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City next season

Caballero has started all of Chelsea’s FA Cup games this season except the 2-0 win against Liverpool in March.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the top half of the table.

The Blues have been active in their transfer planning for next season and have already bought Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for a fee of £33.3m and paid £45m to RB Salzburg for striker Timo Werner.

They also remain in the hunt for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who is keen to move to Chelsea after scoring 12 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Leverkusen value Havertz at £90m but all parties are hopeful a £70m deal, plus add-ons, can be done.

Brazilian winger Willian is expected to renew his contract at Chelsea this week despite interest from several other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Pedro will join Roma on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

There are question marks over the futures of several other Chelsea players including Jorginho, Emerson, Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Carra: Chelsea will go no further unless they change goalkeeper

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea require an upgrade in the goalkeeping department if they are to achieve their ambitions.

During the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool, Carragher said: “Chelsea will go no further unless they change the goalkeeper.

“I know they keep buying a lot of attackers but you see how many goals they have conceded. I think a lot of that is down to the goalkeeper, if I am being totally honest.

“It is an area that – if they want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City – they will have to rectify in the summer.”

