Report lists lender among top 10 e-banking earners

Unity Bank Plc’s earnings of N1.3 billion through electronic banking channels in H1’20 has placed the lender among the top 10 highest earners in Nigeria. This was according to a Nairametrics research report released recently. In a statement, the lender said its performance was not unconnected “with its aggressive push in digital banking in recent years as it spearheaded the launch of several cuttingedge digital baking solutions including a youth-focused mobile banking solution called UniFi and a robust internet banking platform.”

Also, earlier this year, the lender launched multi-lingual USSD banking, the first in Nigeria’s banking industry. According to the statement, “these gains come on the back of aggressive reforms embarked on by the bank over the past three years which saw the Bank returning to a profit position in 2019 when it recorded a N4.061 billion gross profit. “The bank continued its impressive performance in 2020 as it declared gross earnings of N22.8 billion in the period between January and June 2020.”

Furthermore, Unity Bank’s unaudited financials submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) show that half-year gross earnings rose 11 per cent to N22.865 billion from N20.547 billion in the corresponding period of 2019. Profit before tax grew by seven per cent from N1.051 billion in half-year 2019 to N1.120 billion in the period under review. This is even as the profit after tax equally rose by seven per cent to N1.030 billion from N967.514 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

