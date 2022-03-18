Report: Low consumer trust cuts insurance in Africa

Nigeria adopts strategies to boost penetration

A new report commissioned by Equisoft, global research firm, Cenfri, has presented findings of an executive study aiming to identify the key challenges and opportunities regarding digitalisation of distribution through banks and brokers, across the African insurance industry. Conducted with 55 industry stakeholders representing life and health insurance underwriters, brokers and banks in 13 countries, the research reveals critical challenges in sales, origination, client engagement and underwriting functions. Taking this and others into consideration, Nigeria has long taken steps to increase penetration by adopting several market development strategies.

The study found that the different stakeholders in the channel had different perceptions of what the problems were and why they arose. The report said, for example, said 64 per cent and 67 per cent of insurers and brokers cited low trust, understanding and awareness among consumers as the big-gest challenge they face. It also noted that 100 per cent of banks felt the number one issue was low digital capabilities of insurers and/ or customers while over 80 per cent of distributors mentioned difficulties developing new products/making product changes to address customer needs as a key perceived challenge they thought insurers faced. Yet this was not mentioned as a significant challenge for insurers, with only 27 per cent stating that they have a poor understanding of customers’ needs. According to the report, “while disagreements amongst channel stakeholders remain, it will be difficult for the industry to significantly increase the very low penetration of insurance in the region. Especially when all parties agree that poor digitalisation of insurer systems is a major contributor to the problem. “Legacy technology modernisation is needed to address systemic distribution issues.

“From their different vantage points, both underwriters and distributors have clear opportunities to grow insurance penetration in our market through modernization of core systems and their integration with digital sales and service solutions. “Improved data sharing between stakeholders will further contribute to partner efficiency and effectiveness throughout delivery channels, to reduce consumer frustration with legacy processes and build trust,’’ commented Mia Thom, Director of Insights, Cenfri. ‘’Less than 10 per cent of adults in sub-Saharan Africa have private insurance.

This research identifies the most critical contributors to that problem and provides the blueprint for overcoming consumer hesitancy and driving client engagement,’’ said Shingie Maramba, Director, Wealth & Insurance Solutions EMEA, Equisoft.

“Modernising legacy technology and increased automation not only accelerate innovation, but drives improved customer experience which is necessary to bridging the distribution gap and building consumer trust in our industry,’’ Shingie added. Just last week, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) said it was set to reduce the insurance gap in Nigeria from 94 per cent to 70 per cent within the shortest time possible. According to the Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, Rasaaq Salami, who presented a paper on “NAICOM’s Market Development Initiatives:The Journey so far” at the retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the commission is targeting an increase in insurance industry Gross Premium Income from N630 billion in 2021 to N6 trillion by 2030.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...