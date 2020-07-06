Report: Magu stopped in traffic, whisked to Aso Rock

The embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has reportedly been whisked to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, where he was as at press time being interrogated by a Panel.

According to online newsportal, theeagleonline, Magu had just driven out of the Wuse II office of the EFCC and was in traffic when he was accosted by security operatives who told him he was wanted in the Villa.

Aso Rock sources confirmed that Magu was still in the Villa as at press time as he was told that his appointment at the Force Headquarters was not as important as the one to which he was summoned.

Reports also have it that the EFCC boss had earlier been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

His reported invitation by the DSS is coming a few days after Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions.

It was learnt the EFCC chief travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates without the authorisation of the president during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And when he was queried, he said he went for an investigation.

He is also alleged to be living above his means.

But the Commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale reacting, insisted that the Acting Chairman was only “quizzed” by the DSS and not detained.

Incidentally, it was the failure of the DSS to give him a clean bill of health in his mandatory background check the ensured that he was not given the green light to officially take up the post by the Senate when his name was sent for vetting by President Muhammadu Buhari some years ago.

However, rather than substitute his name Buhari insisted that he should continue to head the anti-graft agency in an acting capacity.

