Business

Report: Majority of global asset managers still not investing responsibly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Global asset managers controlling trillions of dollars are failing to invest in a way that will protect climate, biodiversity and people, despite efforts by the industry to promote its sustainable finance credentials, the corporate responsibility group, ShareAction, has said, according to a Reuters report. Investment strategies which consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, or invest in companies which look to have a positive impact on climate, people and the natural world, have raised trillions of dollars globally. Yet, two-thirds of 77 asset managers surveyed, which control $60 trillion of assets, had “serious gaps in their responsible investment policies and practices,” the group found based on an analysis of their policies. These include a failure to assess and prevent negative impacts on nature or include Scope 3 emissions, those tied to a company’s value chain, in climate targets. “As managers of tens of trillions of dollars … their decisions have a vast impact all over the world. … (but) there remains a lack of ambition to drive real-world improvements,” said Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction. ShareAction assessed managers on several hundred indicators, including their holdings of fossil fuel investments; whether they have set shorter-term emissions reductions targets and how they integrate biodiversity policies into decision-making. Among the biggest improvers was J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which rose almost 60 places to 13th after adopting social and biodiversity policies, as well as engaging on topics such as human capital management, the group said. ShareAction also found the portion of managers performing significantly worse than their peers has fallen from 51 per cent in 2020 to 35 per cent in 2023.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Association urges Nigerians to target cashew cultivation, processing

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has urged Nigerians to embrace cashew cultivation and its entire value chain for economic prosperity, saying the commodity has a huge potential. The National Secretary-General of NCAN, Sotonye Anga, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos, recently. Anga described the development as a win-win […]
Business

Union Bank receives high ratings in Euromoney market rankings

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Union Bank of Nigeria has received high ratings in five categories of the 2022 Euromoney market rankings, the lender announced in a press release. According to the statement, the bank was recognised as “Highly Regarded” in Corporate Banking, Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance and classified as “Notable” in SME Banking […]
Business

‘Intelligent, committed workforce, key to overcoming corporate challenges’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As technology continues to play an increasingly important role in transforming Human Resource Management (HRM) operations across the world, SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs, has underscored the importance of an intelligent and committed workforce for corporate organisations in overcoming challenges. During a recent visit by students and staff from the Industrial Relations & HRM […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica