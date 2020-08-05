Sports

Report: Man City want to sign five more in transfer window

Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five more players during the transfer window and want their business done by the start of the new season on September 12.
The club completed a £37m deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres on Tuesday and are expected to complete the signing of Nathan Ake later this week, after agreeing a fee of £41m with Bournemouth, reports Sky News.
Defenders are now the priority, but deals for both a left back and a second centre half, most likely Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, are still some way off.
Further up the pitch, City face the daunting task of finding long-term replacements for two Premier League legends in David Silva and Sergio Aguero.
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez remains the number one choice to fill the number 9 shirt, while The Athletic have reported City had enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who has endured a difficult start following his £113m move last year from Benfica.

City’s defensive woes

Manchester City scored more goals than any other team for the third season running in the Premier League. Their total of 102 was 17 more than Liverpool but Guardiola’s team struggled at the other end.
They had conceded 12 more goals than Liverpool at matchday 31 – when Liverpool finally won title – although the Reds’ subsequent drop-off allowed them to close the gap.
City’s 18-point deficit is clearly the result of weaknesses at the back. For all the flowing, attacking football, Guardiola’s side are shipping almost one goal per game – the same ratio as his inaugural season before the serious rebuild.

Reporter

Sports

Rivers has facilities to host international sports events – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye says the state has facilities to host international sporting events due to the commitment and determination of Governor Nyesom Wike. He stated this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt when he received the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Chief Giadomenico Massari at his office on a courtesy visit. […]
Sports

Alonso cleared for Indy 500 after U.S. visa hurdle

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is clear to compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500 after resolving a U.S. visa hurdle, McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at the British Grand Prix, Brown said the Spaniard would travel to the U.S. next week.   “As you can imagine, […]
Sports

Ministry disclaims Pepple, alerts security agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has alerted the general public, Corporate Bodies, security Agencies and the world’s Athletics governing body to be weary of the activities of Pepple SY who is parading himself as the Director General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. In a disclaimer notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of […]

