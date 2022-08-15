Report: Man United players in dressing room row before Brentford debacle

Disharmony remains rife in the Manchester United squad after a dressing room row erupted two days before their abject 4-0 thrashing by Brentford.

Sources close to some United first-team players say there was a huge dressing room argument at the club’s Carrington trainng complex on Thursday.

Players are understood to have quarrelled as tension simmers amid United’s worst start to a season in 30 years.

Hannibal Mejbri and Alex Telles were involved in a training ground scuffle on the eve of United’s final game of last season in May.

Cliques still exist in a squad that remains a discordant environment after two disastrous defeats by Brighton and Brentford, while certain United players eager to leave are still marooned at the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to retain Harry Maguire as captain is not fully supported by the squad, with a number of high-profile players still sceptical of Maguire’s rank and its privilege of a starting role.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave has also contributed to a fraught atmosphere in the first-team squad, with some teammates hopeful he will leave as they believe the atmosphere would improve.

Ronaldo indiscreetly aired his reservations about Maguire and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season while United’s glacial movement in the transfer market is one of the reasons behind his eagerness to leave.

Ten Hag oversaw a punishing training session of the first-team on Sunday as their scheduled day off was cancelled in the wake of the debacle at Brentford.

A source said Ten Hag’s session in 30 degrees heat left the players “in ruins”.

United have until 12pm on Friday to sign and register any new players in time for them to be available to play against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

The club agreed a fee of £15million rising to £20m for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot nine days ago and negotiations for personal terms with his mother, Veronique, are ongoing.

