Sports

Report: Man United to make Pogba highest paid EPL player with £500,000-a-week deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United board have offered Paul Pogba a mouth-watering £500,000–a-week to persuade the Frenchman to stay at the club.

The new deal is far more than what the club’s current highest earner, Cristiano Ronaldo gets in a week.

Moving from Juventus to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo became United’s highest weekly earner with about £400,000 weekly pay.

Manchester United is not giving up hope of making Pogba remain at the club and so they want to make him the highest earning star at Old Trafford.

The midfielder is now in the final six months of his current contract with Manchester United after rejecting talks over an extension.

The World Cup winner is now free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs ahead of a free transfer.

Pogba was expected to leave Manchester United last summer but did not get as much interest from other clubs as he was expecting.

The Sun, UK reports that the Old Trafford landlords are willing to offer the French midfielder a far larger salary than any other club.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are the three leading European outfits hoping to sign the France international next summer.

If the Frenchman accepts the contracts, it would make him the highest paid player in Premier League history.

Pogba would receive a basic salary of £400,000-a-week before add-ons and bonuses are taken into account, which is around £100,000-a-week more than he is likely to be offered from clubs around Europe.

Despite the enormous salary, United remain pessimistic about the chances of Pogba staying and fear he will leave the club regardless.

United brought back the 26-year-old from Juventus in a £89million deal five years ago.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Sterling seals Man City semi-final spot

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their opponents who are aiming to complete a cup treble […]
Sports

NPFL: Wikki Tourists’ bus burnt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaigners Wikki Tourists FC were involved in an accident that left the team’s bus burnt to ashes along Kibo road around the popular forest area after Jos in Plateau State. The Bauchi-based outfit was on the way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, to honour the NPFL match day 11 […]
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Another way to bring citizen together, says AG Gov

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said the state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. Dr. Balarabe explained that the Kaduna Marathon would provide another platform to bring people to Kaduna and to bring […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica