Report: Man United to make Pogba highest paid EPL player with £500,000-a-week deal

Manchester United board have offered Paul Pogba a mouth-watering £500,000–a-week to persuade the Frenchman to stay at the club.

The new deal is far more than what the club’s current highest earner, Cristiano Ronaldo gets in a week.

Moving from Juventus to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo became United’s highest weekly earner with about £400,000 weekly pay.

Manchester United is not giving up hope of making Pogba remain at the club and so they want to make him the highest earning star at Old Trafford.

The midfielder is now in the final six months of his current contract with Manchester United after rejecting talks over an extension.

The World Cup winner is now free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs ahead of a free transfer.

Pogba was expected to leave Manchester United last summer but did not get as much interest from other clubs as he was expecting.

The Sun, UK reports that the Old Trafford landlords are willing to offer the French midfielder a far larger salary than any other club.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are the three leading European outfits hoping to sign the France international next summer.

If the Frenchman accepts the contracts, it would make him the highest paid player in Premier League history.

Pogba would receive a basic salary of £400,000-a-week before add-ons and bonuses are taken into account, which is around £100,000-a-week more than he is likely to be offered from clubs around Europe.

Despite the enormous salary, United remain pessimistic about the chances of Pogba staying and fear he will leave the club regardless.

United brought back the 26-year-old from Juventus in a £89million deal five years ago.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...