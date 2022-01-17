Sports

Report: Man United working to appoint permanent manager before end of season

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Report: Man United working to appoint permanent manager before end of season

 

Manchester United could appoint their next permanent manager before the end of the season.

There have been developments in United’s process to settle on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full-time successor and the club could secure an agreement well in advance of the summer transfer window’s opening date of July 1.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag of Ajax remain the frontrunners to take over at United, who are believed to have informally sounded out Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers while Solskjaer was still in charge. Rodgers remains under consideration.

A source familiar with the process says United believe ‘the sooner, the better’ a manager is appointed, with the club mindful of Tottenham’s farcical efforts to replace Jose Mourinho last summer. The United football director John Murtough is believed to be heading up the process, with Ralf Rangnick also involved before he starts his consultancy role on July 1.

Multiple sources have confirmed incoming chief executive Richard Arnold will not be heavily involved in football matters but he would have to request sign-off on any managerial appointment from co-chairman Joel Glazer.

United are also determined to avoid a repeat of the timeframe of David Moyes’s arrival in 2013. The club confirmed Moyes would replace Sir Alex Ferguson on May 9 but decided against paying Everton compensation to release Moyes from his contract which expired on June 30. Moyes officially started work at United on July 1 and has since admitted he regrets the delay.

Mourinho took over at United on May 27 in 2016 and the club enjoyed one of their most impressive summers in the transfer market. Solskjaer was infamously upgraded from caretaker to permanent manager on March 28 and United won two of their last 10 games of the season, losing six.

If an agreement is reached it is unclear if United would make a formal announcement similar to Manchester City’s confirmation Pep Guardiola would replace Manuel Pellegrini on February 1 in 2016, given the likelihood Solskjaer’s replacement is currently employed.

Pellegrini claimed his decision to announce he would be leaving at the end of the 2015-16 season was prompted by Guardiola saying “I want to manage in the Premier League” in January. PSG and Ajax are both in the Champions League round-of-16 and either side could draw United if all three clubs progress to the quarter-finals.

Pochettino, 49, is still eager to manage United and was prepared to move mid-season. United explored the possibility of releasing Pochettino from his PSG contract which expires in 2023 but a source familiar with discussions in November said the Qatari-owned club ‘played hardball’.

Ten Hag, 51, is admired at United for ending Ajax’s five-year championship drought in 2019 and taking the club to within seconds of the Champions League final that season, beating Real Madrid and Juventus in the previous knockout rounds. Ajax were the only side that won all six group stage games this season and face Benfica in the round-of-16.

United and Ajax have a positive relationship following the transfer of Donny van de Beek 18 months ago, while the Dutch champions enquired about loaning Dean Henderson.

*Courtesy: Manchester Evening News

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Olympics B’ball: AFA boss tips Tigers, Tigress for podium finish

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa for Africa Sports kits outfit, Ugo Udezue, has tipped Nigeria’s male and female basketball teams to stun the world at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan. Udezue noted that the two teams had all it takes to win medals at the games. The former national […]
Sports

Players affected by tear gas in Colombia protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina’s River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last […]
Sports

Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open – coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Roger Federer is unlikely to play in next year’s Australian Open but is still determined to make a return to tournament tennis at some stage, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic. The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July and undergoing another round of knee surgery. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica