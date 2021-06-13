Report: Man Utd agree £18.2m/year terms to secure Sancho signing

Another day, another story about Jadon Sancho, who is getting closer and closer to signing for Manchester United if reports are to be believed.

According to an exclusive report covered by The Sun, Man Utd have agreed terms that will make the 21-year-old earn £18.2million/year, £91million until 2026.

The British source have mentioned that the Red Devils are currently in talks to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund and eventually, the agreement is expected to take place.

It is stated that the Old Trafford outfit have made a bid worth £61million but the German Bundesliga side want an initial outlay of £78million and then £10million in bonuses and achievements as well. The Sun claim that the signing is expected to be confirmed by Man Utd after the European Championships.

In the last three seasons, Sancho scored 54 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances (all competitions) for Dortmund (Transfermarkt). However, his performances for the Three Lions have not been consistent.

So, far, in 19 games, the young winger has only found the net three times under the management of Gareth Southgate.

England will kick start their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign Sunday against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and it will be intriguing to see whether Sancho will get the nod to start or not.

Nevertheless, the United faithful should be absolutely delighted with the latest updates on Sancho and it looks like the move will finally happen this summer.

