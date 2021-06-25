Sports

Report: Man Utd, Dortmund agree Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms for the transfer of  England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.
United have agreed a deal in principle with the German side to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.
Sancho currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.
United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.

