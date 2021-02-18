Metro & Crime

Report: Many feared dead as bandits launch fresh attacks on Niger communities

Barely 24 hours after the attack on Government Science College Kagara by bandits, some communities in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have come under fresh attacks by bandits.
According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6 pm on Wednesday.
The affected communities include Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko and other adjoining communities.
It was learnt the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, shooting sporadically into the air.
It was also learnt some persons had been killed and over 30 abducted.
The communities were still taking stock to know the certain deaths and the identity of people abducted.
The injured villagers were taken to health facilities around the communities for medical attention.
The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, confirmed the attack.
He said scores have been abducted expressing worry over their situation.
Kokki lamented the local government council have been having countless deadly attacks daily, which have compelled residents to live in fear and at the mercy of the bandits.
Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun were not successful as he failed to answer his calls.

