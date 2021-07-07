Metro & Crime

Report: Many feared killed as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages

According to SaharaReporters, Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday morning attacked communities in Adamawa State, killing scores of people, local sources have reported.
The terrorists reportedly stormed Dabna village, in the Hong local Government Area, according to a fleeing survivor.
He said, “They (Boko Haram) came in large numbers, shooting sporadically.
“Those of us who were lucky escaped through the bushes. About now, many of our fellow villagers have been trapped and I fear they may have been killed.”
Another source said about 18 human corpses were found in Kwapre, near Garaha, the village from which the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, hails.
He said military fighter jets have engaged the terrorists with aerial bombardment.
Authorities have yet to confirm the attack and fatalities. Calls to military and police spokespersons were not answered.

