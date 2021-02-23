News

Report: Many feared killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

Heavy explosions and sporadic shootings echoed Tuesday evening in Maiduguri as Nigerian soldiers repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
According to online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES the sound of explosions from artillery shooting and assault rifles were heard over the Borno State capital.
The thunderous sounds of heavy firearms started at about 5:45 p.m. and continued intermittently for about an hour.
Residents of Gwange Layin Bori said a rocket-propelled warhead that landed on their neighbourhood had inflicted ‘damages’ on the residents.
Rocket-propelled grenades also landed in Adam Kolo and Kaleri suburbs of Maiduguri where residents are reporting casualties and injuries.
The online news portal, however, said it has not been able to independently verify these claims, even as residents were seen rushing home as the dusk set in.
But a competent military source confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that “there was an attempted infiltration into Maiduguri by Boko Haram elements.”
The source, who pleaded anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the media, said “the attack came from the Kaleri, London Chiki axis”.
“They fired about five mortar rounds indiscriminately which landed around Gwange and injured an unspecified number of people.
“However, troops of Sector 1 quickly mobilised and reinforced the location, forcing the criminals to withdraw.
”As I am talking to you now, our troops are in pursuit now.”

