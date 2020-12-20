News

Report: 'Many students' abducted in fresh attack on Katsina school

An unconfirmed report reaching New Telegraph is indicating that another mass abduction of school children may have taken place in Katsina State.
According to an online news portal, Katsina Post, gunmen, suspected to be bandits, abducted many students of Islamiyya School in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.
The Katsina Post, which describes itself as the “first ever Katsina-based customized website”, said the Islamic students were abducted on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.
The report further says the actual number of the abducted students is yet to be known, but vigilante groups in the community have already begun a rescue operation.
When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said he was out of the state on an official assessment and thus could not comment on the issue.
The attack comes barely 24 hours after 344 boys of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were released after spending roughly a week with their abductors.

