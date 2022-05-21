Sports

Report: Mbappe agrees in principle to stay at PSG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

France forward Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to stay at Paris St-Germain.

The 2018 World Cup winner, 23, had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but has committed his future to the French champions.

Mbappe will sign a lucrative new three-year contract with PSG.

The deal is still to be signed but PSG are likely to make an announcement around their final game of the season with Metz on Saturday evening.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, writing last month, PSG were prepared to offer him a £150m signing-on fee to keep him for another two seasons.

Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain, but has decided not to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He initially joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons.

The Qatari-owned side were desperate to keep him and were prepared to offer the player a £21m net annual salary.

Mbappe scored in each leg against Real in the Champions League last 16 this season, but it was not enough to prevent PSG from going out 3-2 on aggregate.

He is Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 25 goals and provided a further 17 assists in 34 games as PSG won the domestic title with four games to spare.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he had no idea where Mbappe would play his club football next season.

“I hope Kylian is still here for many years to come but I also can’t lie. I don’t know what is going to happen,” said the former Tottenham boss.

“There are lots of rumours going around but the player is the one who will have to talk about this.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Wofai, Chuey Chu to co-host new TV show, SuperPicks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Top media personalities, Wofai Ewa “Wofai Dada” and Chukwuebuka Okoye “Chuey Chu” are the co-hosts of a new television sports betting show, SuperPicks, which airs Thursday nights on SuperSport LaLiga (DStv channel 204).   The show will be hosted by SuperSport’s Neil Andrews alongside Chisom Ezeoke and Mozez Praiz, and together they will share their […]
Sports

S’Africa: Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole in 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) of South Africa has announced that it will reduce convicted killer Oscar Pistorius’ sentence after it emerged that its judgment failed to take into account the 506 days that he had already served for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. As a result, he will now be eligible […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Resilient Bayern stay top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig

Posted on Author Reporter

  German champions Bayern Munich clung on to the Bundesliga’s top spot after holding closest rivals RB Leipzig to a thrilling 3-3 home draw, with Thomas Mueller scoring twice in a rip-roaring contest on Saturday. The result left Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Borussia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica