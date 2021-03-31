News

Report: MDAs' revenue dips by over N5bn

Returns by revenue generating ministries, department and agencies of government to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) for 2019 fiscal operations revealed that they incurred over N5 billion revenue shortfall as against N7 billion realised in 2018.

FRC’s annual report obtained by New Telegraph was signed by the Chairman, Mr. Victor Chinemeren Muruakor. The commission, which has the mandate to monitor remittances into consolidated revenue account in line with the provisions of FRA Act of 2007, lamented that most MDAs refused to comply with the directive to submit returns on a quarterly basis for assessment.

It said only eight MDAs complied with this crucial directive in 2019 as against 10 in 2018. In 2019, it revealed that a total sum of N2.56 billion was remitted to the treasury by 11 MDAs as Independent Revenue, showing a decline compared to the sum of N7.75 billion remitted by 14 MDAs in 2018.

