Sports

Report: Messi may opt for Barca stay

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Indications have emerged that troubled Lionel Messi is considering staying at Barcelona and serve his remaining one year of his contract.
According to Mirror, his father and agent, Jorge Messi has revealed that there is a possibility that his son stays at Barcelona for the final year of his contract amid claims that the club captain is leaning towards abandoning his attempt to leave the Catalan giants.
The future of the Argentinean has been a a hot topic ever since he expressed his desire to leave the Nou Camp last month, citing what he believes to be an active clause in his contract that allows him to walk away for free.
Messi had become exasperated with events at the club, who suffered an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the restarted Champions League.
That led to the departure of Quique Setien as manager as well as Eric Abidal as sporting director, with Ronald Koeman stepping into the breach as the new coach.
With the saga surrounding Messi’s future the hottest topic in Koeman’s in-tray, the star’s father Jorge has been holding talks with Barca chiefs in a bid to thrash out his son’s future.
Now some reports in Argentina have begun to claim that Messi is leaning towards staying at the club for another season amid a lack of progress with his attempts to leave. Barca are remaining adamant that Messi will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer before the end of his contract as any such clause allowing him to do so has expired.
When a reporter from Spanish publication Deportes Cuatro asked Messi Snr if he was looking into the possibility that his son stayed at the club this season and left on a free next year, he simply replied: “Yes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Musa announces birth of baby

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Al-Nassr winger and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of a baby boy to his family. The forward remarried in May 2017, to Juliet Ejue, after divorcing his ex-wife Jamila over “irreconcilable differences” This is the second child between Musa and Juliet after welcoming their first in February 2018, although the 27-year-old […]
Sports

Perpetua Nwocha: I’m not ready to return to Falcons’ job now

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Falcons’ striker, Perpetua Nkwocha, has declared in clear terms that she is not ready to return to the national team set up for now.   The Falcons are currently without a coach since the exit of Swede tactician Thomas Dennerby and there have been suggestions for exinternational to be appointed as his replacement. […]
Sports

Omagbemi best for Falcons’ job –Okobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Super Falcons star, Ngozi Okobi, has described exinternational, Florence Omagbemi, as the best candidate for the vacant national team position.   With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looking for a capable replacement for the last coach of the country’s female national team,   Thomas Dennerby, Okobi has said Omagbemi should be consider for the job. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: