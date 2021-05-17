News

Report: Microsoft probed Bill Gates over ‘romantic affair’ with employee

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Microsoft Corporation says it conducted an investigation into an alleged relationship between its co-founder, Bill Gates, and an employee of the company.
The company said in 2019 it received information of Gates’ involvement with the employee which commenced over two decades ago.
It said Gates was about to commence a romantic relationship with the employee when the company’s board launched a “thorough investigation” into the allegation.
In a statement, Microsoft said an external law firm was engaged to probe the allegation but the investigation was not completed because Gates had stepped down during the period.
“Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” the statement said.
“A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.”
In reaction, a spokesperson for Gates said the co-founder’s decision to leave the board had nothing to do with the romantic involvement with an employee.
“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” she said.
The spokesperson added that Gates’ “decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter”.
This revelation became public days after Gates and Melinda, his wife, announced their divorce after 27 years together as a couple.
According to some media reports, the split may not be unconnected with Gates’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking case in 2008.
Epstein had committed suicide in prison two months before his trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking.
In October 2019, the New York Times reported that Gates met with Epstein several times, and once stayed at his New York townhouse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PTF blames nonchalant attitude for COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, has lambasted the relaxed attitude of Nigerians as the reason for the country’s failure to have halted the spread of the pandemic on them. Mustapha made this assertion during a briefing of the COVID-19 PTF in Abuja. He revealed that everything was put […]
News

Oxford man, 82, first in world to get Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  An 82-year-old retired maintenance manager has become the first person in the world outside clinical trials to receive the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Brian Pinker, a dialysis patient, received the jab at 7.30am on Monday from Sam Foster, a nurse at Oxford University hospitals NHS foundation trust’s Churchill hospital, reports PA Media. Pinker, […]
News

NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc. The commission said the operational licence; RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25. The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general public and policy holders. NAICOM said the decision was in exercise […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica