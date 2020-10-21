Report: Mob burns down Sanwo-Olu’s family, mother’s homes

*Oba of Lagos’ palace also on fire

Irate youths on Wednesday gathered around the family home of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Omididun Street, Lagos Island, throwing stones at the house while in Surulere the home of the governor’s mother has been reportedly burnt.

Sanwo-Olu had imposed a curfew on the state due to the #EndSARS protests. Soldiers were subsequently called in which led to the deaths of at least seven persons, mostly youths.

Eyewitnesses said that one of the youths holding a jerry can of petrol was seen soaking the house in petrol but was quickly stopped by residents for fear that the fire could spread uncontrollably.

However, the entreaties by the residents failed as the angry youths set the house ablaze.

Before the arson, the eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Around 7.45am, angry youths gathered around Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Omididun Street, Lagos Island, throwing stones and shattering glasses.”

It was learnt that policemen attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station had raced to the scene in a bid to quell the violence.

However, reports from Surulere indicate that the home of the mother of the Lagos State governor has also been burnt by irate youths.

And in a related development the palace of the Oba of Lagos on Lagos Island is presently reportedly also on fire.

Videos seen shows people around the palace with smoke billowing out of the premises.

Like this: Like Loading...