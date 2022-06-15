Business

Report: More central banks to boost gold holdings

More central banks are expected to increase their gold holdings this year as they continue to view the bullion as a reserve asset, a survey conducted by the World Gold Council (WGC) shows.

 

According to the survey, among central banks, 25 per cent said they plan to buy more gold in the next 12 months, up from 21 per cent last year.

 

Central banks are also more optimistic this year on gold as a reserve asset, with 61 per cent of respondents saying that global gold reserves will increase over the next 12 months.

 

