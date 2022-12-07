Business

Report: More CEOs believe AfCFTA’ll boost intra-Africa deals

Nine in 10 African CEOs have confidence that adopting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), agreement will increase intra-African trade, news agencies reported over the weekend, citing a survey by the Pan-African Private Sector Trade and Investment Committee (PAFTRAC). Nearly 93 percent of the top executives from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa were confident the free trade agreement will boost economic activities.

In March 2018, African countries signed the Af- CFTA, which commits nations to remove tariffs on 90 per cent of goods and address other non-tariff barriers. A vast majority of African CEOs believe that im-plementing the AfCFTA will positively affect the levels of intra-African trade, even as early as 2022-23. Nearly 20 per cent of the survey takers said that the trade agreement will open up new markets to export their goods and services, with almost 15 percent expecting the creation of industrial hubs.

 

Business

Internet Data: FG admits rip-off by service providers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has admitted that it is facing the challenges of regulating data bulk billings of Nigerian service providers in the country’s telecommunications sector. Available report shows that spending on data roaming decreased to N12.319 million in the second quarter of 2021 from N13.032 million […]
Business

Forex restriction for wheat, sugar may worsen food scarcity’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s plans to expand restrictions on dollar access for imports to now also include sugar and wheat could worsen food insecurity and fuel inflation in Africa’s mostpopulous nation, according to Bloomberg. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said last week it planned to cut off dollar supply to traders who import these two food items […]
Business

NiMet urges states to consider NEMA risk mgt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…warns against flash floods   The Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, has said the rainfall amount this year will be normal in most places but that flash floods should be expected.   This, he said, would be due to the short-duration, high-intensity rainfall that characterized the onset months which usually comes along […]

