Report: More retail banks make commitments to ESG initiatives

Three-quarters of retail banks plan to increase spending on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, almost 20 per cent of them significantly, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, titled, ‘‘Global Retail Banking 2022: Sense and Sustainability,’’ reveals that onequarter of retail banks report that ESG is a primary focus area for their digital transformation, and another 38 per cent say that ESG is a key criterion in selecting and prioritizing digital transformation initiatives.

Nearly half of retail banks are primarily focused on environmental sustainability issues, such as reducing energy consumption in offices, and 60% are prioritizing governance issues, including managing critical risk incidents, building cyberresilience, and developing predictive risk analytics to ensure improved preparedness and mitigation. “Sustainability has moved up the priority list for all stakeholders, making it the next frontier of competitive advantage for retail banks and a pillar for future growth,” said Thorsten Brackert, a BCG partner and director and coauthor of the report.

“In addition to promoting sustainable behaviors by customers, ESG-related products could generate considerable returns for retail banks. A 20 per cent ESG-related share in new retail banking revenues in the next five years, for example, would result in about a 10 per cent share of total retail banking revenues—or about $300 billion—in 2025,” Thorsten added.

“In Nigeria, banks are exploring opportunities to leverage sustainability to address current and systematic challenges. For example, many banks are substituting diesel-powered generators with solar panels and driving lower carbon emissions at their operational branches. Banks in Nigeria are also using sustainable finance as a growth lever with benefits oriented towards delivering client value. “Access Bank’s recently issued green bond demonstrates the high demand and potential for green capital in Nigeria and on the continent. Going forward, a more structured approach will be critical to anchor “Sustainability as an Advantage” and deliver long-term value for banks,” according to Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye, Principal, BCG Nigeria. Meanwhile, BCG’s 2021 retail banking consumer sentiment survey, which covered 25 countries, found that 20 per cent more people voiced increased trust in their bank during the COVID crisis than at the start of the pandemic in 2020. While most customers say they have two or three banking relationships, a large majority (70%) still secured their last product from their primary bank. Customers want their banks to feel like a “good friend” (31%) that they can turn to for honest advice, and a “school” (11%) where they can obtain financial guidance. When it comes to keeping personal data secure, customers trust their banks even more than their doctors, and four out of five customers are willing to disclose more data to their banks if they value a new service or feature. According to the report, global retail and private client revenues are expected to grow at more than 6% a year through the 2020-2025 period. Regionally, revenues in Asia Pacific should rise the fastest, at an estimated 7.8 per cent a year, followed by the Middle East and Africa (7.7%) and Latin America (6.9%). North America and Europe will grow more slowly but still at rates of more than five per cent a year. While North America generated the biggest share of revenues in 2020, it is in the process of being overtaken by Asia Pacific. Payments and deposits will be the leading drivers of revenue growth globally, with payments expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.3 per cent as more people opt for online, credit card, and other non-cash transactions. Consumer and other retail loan revenues should rebound to growth rates of around four per cent as customer spending increases while COVID recedes. Investments will grow attractively, at more than five per cent a year, while mortgage growth will be muted as interest rates rise. “Retail banks have a critical role to play as societies and their institutions address social and environmental challenges,” said Sam Stewart, global leader of BCG’s retail banking segment and coauthor of the report. According to him, “as they consider a redirected future, retail banks should ask themselves a couple of existential questions: What will our customers be looking for beyond straightforward financial products and services in the next few years? And how can we align our business goals with meeting those needs before our competitors do so first?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...