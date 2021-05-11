Business

Report: Mutual fund industry’s assets grow to N1.57trn

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The mutual fund industry emerged Nigeria’s fast-growing industry in 2020 as the total assets under management increased by 50 per cent. Coronation Asset Management stated this in its report on “Comparing Mutual Funds – Apples and Oranges.”

The new report addresses developments in Nigeria’s fast-growing mutual fund industry where the total assets under management grew to N1.57 trillion last year.

In the report released yesterday, the Coronation research team, headed by Guy Czartoryski, examined what happens when an investor seeks comparative information on mutual funds, and takes the example of naira-denominated fixed income funds. According to the report, “the results are surprising.

 

The data reported by these funds is very diverse, with different accounting methods used to arrive at very different Unit Price performance data.

 

This means that investors lack the kind of easy comparisons between funds that exist in developed markets, comparisons that can be found on the Morningstar and Financial Times websites. “In our view, Nigeria’s diverse measures stand in the way of the development of the industry.

 

“Although it is growing rapidly, we believe that Nigeria’s mutual fund industry requires several more years of growth to reach the N12.3 trillion total size of Nigeria’s pension funds,” says Guy Czartoryski, Head of Coronation Research.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Sluggish economic recovery’ll hurt banks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s economy is poised to expand at less than half the pace needed by banks next year to avoid a possible spike in unpaid loans, according to Bloomberg. The news agency noted in a report yesterday that the 2021 outlook for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy was cut to growth of 1.7 per cent by the […]
Business

Telecoms: Boosting revenue through effective regulations

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Recent declarations by the Nigerian telecom regulators of the amount generated for the government in the last five years further gave credence to the huge potentials in the telecoms. Aside from the sector’s contributions to the country’s GDP, the direct revenue to the government coffers speaks volume of the effective regulatory landscape. SAMSON AKINTARO reports […]
Business

$1.3bn oil scandal: Shell, Eni know fate March 2021

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

An Italian court is set to deliver judgement on Royal Dutch Shell and Eni executives over alleged corruption case in Nigeria by the end of March 2021. The oil prospective license (OPL) 245 deal of 2011 involves the $1.3 billion purchase of an oil block by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni from Malabu Oil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica