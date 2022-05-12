Business

Report: N4trn fuel subsidy exceeds 19 states’ budgets

The N4trillion approved by the National Assembly for petrol subsidy in the 2022 budget exceeds the total combined budget of 19 states of the federation, a report by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said. According to the report, the states include Edo (N222.60bn), Cross River (N354.50bn), Delta (N479.00bn), Anam-bra (N141.10bn), Enugu (N186.64bn), Abia (N147.30bn), Ekiti (N100.80bn), Osun (N129.70bn), Oyo (N294.70bn) and Sokoto (N188.40bn). Others are Kebbi (N189.20bn), Kaduna (N278.50bn), Kano (N196.00bn), Kogi (N145.80bn), Benue (N155.60bn), Kano (N196.00bn), Plateau (N106.80bn), Niger (N211.00bn) and Borno (N269.70bn).

The report, which questioned the continued retention of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, given the racketeering associated with the regime, noted that although the government announced that subsidy would be removed in 2022, the authorities were again pressured to continue the subsidy regime, “for purely sociopolitical reasons.”

It pointed out that the ultimate losers of the fuel subsidy regime were the citizens who paradoxically believe that they are the ultimate beneficiaries. The report said: “The subsidy racketeering does not appear to benefit the government. It does not benefit the citizens either. Who then benefits from the ‘spoil of war’? Certainly, as most analysts would agree, the oil marketers are the sole beneficiaries. On one flank, they benefit from bogus claim on subsidy regime.

 

