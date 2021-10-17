Business

Report: Naira depreciation boosts Nigeria’s crypto market

The depreciation of the naira in recent months is fuelling a boom in Nigeria’s cryptocurrencies market despite a clampdown on cryptocurrencies exchanges by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Reuters reported at the weekend.

 

According to the news agency, many Nigerians, who started using cryptocurrencies last year, when business ground to a halt due to Covid-19, are still attracted to the digital currencies because of the sliding naira and the many benefits of cryptocurrencies even though the financial authorities disapprove.

 

The CBN barred local banks from working with cryptocurrencies in February, warning of “severe regulatory sanctions” and freezing accounts of firms it says are using them.

 

However, the report states that the clampdown has highlighted the benefits of using currencies outside the Central bank’s control, and Nigeria remains the largest market for cryptocurrency trading platforms like Paxful.

 

Nigerians are turning to crypto for business, to protect their savings as the naira loses value, and to send payments abroad because it is often hard to obtain U.S. dollars, experts and users told Reuters.

 

The report quoted one of the businessmen in Lagos who use cryptocurrencies as saying that: “Crypto just allows me to transact freely and within minutes we are done with our transactions.”

 

In March, just after the CBN ban, the dollar volume of cryptocurrencies sent from Nigeria rose to $132 million, up 17 per cent from the previous month, research firm Chainalysis said. Transactions in June were 25 per cent above the same month last year.

 

According to Reuters, the Paxful peer-topeer platform experienced a 57 per cent rise in trading volume in Nigeria in the year to June, while user numbers surged 83 per cent. Exchange Yellowcard, which has adopted the peer-to-peer model in Nigeria since February, told Reuters that use “has continued to absolutely skyrocket”.

