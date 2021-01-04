Report names NCR as leader in restaurant POS software

NCR Corp. leads the global restaurant Point- Of-Sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR, indicates that NCR POS software has a 25 per cent market share in the restaurant segment, according to a press release.

NCR’s POS software for restaurants features the company’s signature NCR Aloha POS platform, Aloha Essentials subscription package and the NCR Silver Pro to help restaurants run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth. “NCR software helps our customers run the restaurant,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality.

“The pandemic has made digital transformation a necessity, and for restaurants that increasingly means using software to stand up and optimize mobile ordering and payment, curbside and drive-through capabilities, all while providing great customer experiences,” said Izzo in the release.

The Global POS Software 2020 Report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising eight million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

