Business

Report names NCR as leader in restaurant POS software

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

NCR Corp. leads the global restaurant Point- Of-Sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR, indicates that NCR POS software has a 25 per cent market share in the restaurant segment, according to a press release.

NCR’s POS software for restaurants features the company’s signature NCR Aloha POS platform, Aloha Essentials subscription package and the NCR Silver Pro to help restaurants run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth. “NCR software helps our customers run the restaurant,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality.

“The pandemic has made digital transformation a necessity, and for restaurants that increasingly means using software to stand up and optimize mobile ordering and payment, curbside and drive-through capabilities, all while providing great customer experiences,” said Izzo in the release.

The Global POS Software 2020 Report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising eight million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB wins development finance institution award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has emerged Development Finance Institution of the Year at the 2020 African Solar Industry Solar Award (AFSIA) in recognition of its increasing solar energy footprint across Africa. In a statement, the Multilateral Development Bank said the award from the African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), which was presented at the weekend […]
Business

Nigeria’s fuel import gulps N95.25trn in five years

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The value of petroleum products imported into Nigeria has hit $264.57 billion, approximately 95.2452 trillion, as the woes of government- owned refineries in the country worsened in the last five years.   A review of data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed crude oil export […]
Business

NOGTECH: NCDMB offers $10,000 to hackathon winners

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Technology (NOGTECH) sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has entered the 3-day hackathon stage in Lagos, as 15 teams contested for the opportunity to emerge among the top five finalists.   Upon emergence, the top five teams will undergo a 3-month incubation programme, where each group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica