Sports

Report: Ndidi best destroyer for Manchester United

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A special report by the Manchester Evening News has concluded that Wilfred Ndidi will be the best defensive midfield signing by Manchester United. United are reported to be interested in signing Leicester City star Ndidi by the January transfer window. According to Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising the addition of a ‘game-changing’ defensive midfielder across the next two transfer windows and are desperate for a player who can make an immediate mark on the starting line up by filling the current void The report said Declan Rice of West Ham is believed to be United principal target, but Ndidi would be a more effective solution as an anchor.

“The Nigerian certainly struggles in regards to his distribution and progressive plays but with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba potentially playing ahead of him it might make more sense to complement their creativity with someone whose sole focus is to act as the destroyer in defensive midfield,” the report concluded.

The report showed how important Ndidi defending has been at Leicester City. Of the 25 top-flight matches which Ndidi has missed ‘The Foxes’ have taken just 25 points from a possible 75, keeping only five clean sheets, conceding 39 goals and losing on 13 occasions. “It’s impossible to find what we have in Wilf (Ndidi),” Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted. “We have good players, but specifically the job he does in breaking up the play and defending in the box, he’s irreplaceable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

We took you from streets, creeks, so help us, Pinnick tells Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has taken a dig at the Super Eagles players saying they should be grateful to the soccer body for providing the platform for them to become stars rather than haggle about money.   Pinnick who made the remarks while speaking with the players during the dinner time […]
Sports

Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.   […]
Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Lagos commits to showcase football extravaganza

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The sports-loving Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo- Olu has reinstated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the Centre of Excellence goes down in history as the best ever host of football event in modern day with the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament. The Nigerian sports city was handed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica