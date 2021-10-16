Report: Ndidi best destroyer for Manchester United

A special report by the Manchester Evening News has concluded that Wilfred Ndidi will be the best defensive midfield signing by Manchester United. United are reported to be interested in signing Leicester City star Ndidi by the January transfer window. According to Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising the addition of a ‘game-changing’ defensive midfielder across the next two transfer windows and are desperate for a player who can make an immediate mark on the starting line up by filling the current void The report said Declan Rice of West Ham is believed to be United principal target, but Ndidi would be a more effective solution as an anchor.

“The Nigerian certainly struggles in regards to his distribution and progressive plays but with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba potentially playing ahead of him it might make more sense to complement their creativity with someone whose sole focus is to act as the destroyer in defensive midfield,” the report concluded.

The report showed how important Ndidi defending has been at Leicester City. Of the 25 top-flight matches which Ndidi has missed ‘The Foxes’ have taken just 25 points from a possible 75, keeping only five clean sheets, conceding 39 goals and losing on 13 occasions. “It’s impossible to find what we have in Wilf (Ndidi),” Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted. “We have good players, but specifically the job he does in breaking up the play and defending in the box, he’s irreplaceable.”

Like this: Like Loading...