Report: Nedbank to end cheque payments from 2021

As of January 1, 2021, Nedbank clients will no longer be able to use cheques as a payment option, the lender has said.

In an announcement on Tuesday the bank said this is because few clients make use of the service. The decision to stop offering cheques was not taken lightly.

Anton de Wet, Chief Client Officer at Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, said the extensive availability of cheaper, safer and more convenient digital, card and other payment alternatives, had largely driven a rapid decline in the use and acceptance of cheques in South Africa over the past few decades.

“It has become clear that cheques have become obsolete and can no longer be supported.”

Cheque payments contribute less than 0.1 per cent of total payment volumes in South Africa.

“Covid-19 mhas further accelerated the decline of cheque use as clients opted for safer, paperless payment options. This trend is not expected to reverse,” De Wet said.

Nedbank began the process to suspend cheques in 2019, to help clients migrate to more suitable options.

Aart Jurriaanse, divisional executive of transactional information solutions at Nedbank CIB, explained: “Parties that have been paid with a cheque will have to deposit the cheque before January 1, 2021 for the payment to be processed.

“Clients that have a Nedbank- issued cheque after January 1, 2021 will not be able to deposit the cheque and will have to contact the person or entity that issued the cheque and request an alternative payment, as the cheque will no longer be accepted at any bank.”

From May 2020 the banking sector reduced the cheque limit from R500 000 to R50 000. This was driven mainly by concerns arising from persistent fraud in its use. Nedbank is the last of the ‘big four’ banks to announce the abandonment of cheques.

