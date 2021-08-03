News

Report: New York Gov., Cuomo, sexually harassed women

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women, subjecting them to unwanted kissing and groping, in a damning independent investigation.

The state’s Attorney General Letitia James said Cuomo had violated state and federal laws.

In response, Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately and vowed to continue as governor, reports the BBC.

Several state lawmakers, including fellow Democrats, say he should resign.

The investigation was commissioned last year after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor.

Investigators spent five months speaking to nearly 200 people, including staff members and some of those who made complaints against him. Tens of thousands of documents, texts and pictures were reviewed as part of the inquiry.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” Ms James said.

Cuomo, she said, had engaged in “unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments”.

In one case, Cuomo and his staff retaliated against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing, according to Ms James.

Other women described being groped, kissed or sitting on the governor’s lap.

Cuomo allegedly reached under the blouse of an assistant to touch her breast, while another aide said he asked her if she was open to sex with an older man.

The governor stood behind a state trooper in a lift, running his finger down her neck and saying “hey you”, according to investigators.

On top of the allegations of harassment, Cuomo is accused of presiding over a “hostile and toxic work environment”.

Joon Kim, who co-led the investigation, said: “It was a culture where you could not say no to the governor and if you upset him or his senior staff you’d be written off, cast aside or worse.”

In his statement, Cuomo said: “I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

“I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that’s not who I have ever been.”

New York’s senators, the Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand used the release of the investigation to again call for him to resign.

“Today’s report from the New York State attorney general substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories – and we commend the women for doing so,” they said.

The investigation is civil, rather than criminal, so will not directly lead to charges. But police could use the report in deciding to take further action and it is also likely to play a key part in a separate impeachment investigation he faces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC registration: We’ll triple our membership, says Kogi gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the party would triple its membership.   Bello, who spoke yesterday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of Youths and Women Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee, also […]
News

APC group reiterates FG’s commitment to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyi

A few days after the Federal Government announced the lifting of 10 million Nigerians out of poverty, a group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Legacy Awareness, has reiterated President Muhammdu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. The group stated this in a statement it issued yesterday in Abuja. According […]
News

Madison Dalmaso is All About Empowering Others on a New Level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Money is often confused with being the measure of wealth. While not always true, money can be instrumental to success because once people attain wealth, it is easier to pay bills. Furthermore, they will no longer have to go into debt to afford their lifestyle. Of course, personal growth requires discipline—eventually, the results that you […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica