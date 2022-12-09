Report: Nigeria, others face $2.5trn debt shock

Developing nations such as Nigeria may need to find as much as $2.5 trillion over five years to meet external debt-service costs as interest rates rise and poorer countries struggle to refinance borrowings, a report by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-backed Finance for Development Lab has said. According to Bloomberg, the authors of the report said their projection was based on the assumption that interest rates would climb by 400 basis points from levels in 2019 and that currencies will decline by 10 per cent against the dollar. “Current costs of funding make debt service hard to sustain, with an expected peak in 2024-25,” according to the authors of the report based on the model titled, “The Coming Debt Crisis.”

“If such conditions were to hold, a significant liquidity crisis would quickly turn into a widespread solvency crisis,” the report said. Developing nations, with weaker sources of revenue, have borne the brunt of surging interest rates and increased borrowing, a result of shocks including Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up world food and energy prices.

A greater proportion of poorer-country debt is now owed to commercial lenders, which offer shorter maturities, and capital markets have largely closed to many governments. Total debt stock for those nations is expected to surge to $4.3 trillion in 2026 from $2.9 trillion last year and $2 trillion in 2016, the report said. Under the scenario, 35 countries would cross what they said were “debtservice risk thresholds,” compared with 22 currently, and the number in sub-Saharan Africa would jump to 18 from 10. Lower-middle income, a category that includes nations ranging from Ghana to El Salvador, would see their median debt-serviceto- revenue ratio rise to 15 per cent from 10 per cent in 2020, an amount that for some nations would exceed their health and education budgets.

