Report: Nigeria, others lose $89bn to theft yearly

Following excessive corruption and poor governance structure, Nigeria and other African countries lose an estimated $89 billion to theft and illicit financial flows annually. A report released by UNCTAD indicates that that the figure represents 3.7 per cent of ithe continent’s GDP. At the same time, the total amount of official development assistance received by Africa each year is $48 billion with the average amount of annual direct foreign investment being $54 billion. According to the report, Africa loses most of this money because it is not able to tackle illicit financial flows, tax fraud, the falsification of invoices for trade transactions, corruption, and other illegal financial activities.

Specifically, stakeholders in the oil, gas and mining sectors had in past called for the development of adequate policy framework to combat the menace of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

This was the consensus amongst stakeholders in a report on “Averting Illicit Financial Flows in Nigeria’s Extractive Industries,” by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The report, which reveals that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector contributes 92.9 per cent to IFFs annually, noted that the country was losing between $15 and $18 billion every year to these illicit practices. It revealed that out of the 92.9 per cent contribution of the sector to IFFs in Nigeria, oil bunkering accounted for about 35 per cent, while commercial transactions by multinationals contribute more than 60 per cent.

“Multinationals, often resort to tax evasion; money laundering; and transfer pricing in their practice of IFFs. Nigeria’s oil industry has remained vulnerable to the thriving practice of IFFs because the country itself depends on the sector to survive economically”, the report added. The report cited Nigeria’s over reliance on cash-based economy as another reason why IFFs thrive in the oil sector that is technically and structurally complex, and highly influenced and controlled by the political class.

Mukhisa Kituyi, UNCTAD Secretary-General, said that Illicit financial flows robbed Africa and its people of their prospects, undermining transparency and accountability and eroding trust in African institutions.

It is estimated that, between 2000 and 2015, Africa lost $836 billion as a result of fraud and its total external debt in 2018 was $770 billion. Illicit financial flows (IFFs) are the main cause of the drain on capital and they significantly weaken the efficiency of the African economy. IFFs also prevent Africa from accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In countries where the level of IFFs is high, governments spend about 25 per cent less on health and 58 per cent less on education compared to countries who experience a lower level.

The report also finds that women and girls are mostly affected by worse access to health and education. Moreover, financial fraud significantly hinders infrastructure investment. Africa is also challenged by climate change and the additional costs involved in mitigating this and adapting the continent to new conditions. If governments could limit IFFs, sub-Saharan Africa would produce capital of about $2.4 trillion by 2030, i.e. 50 per cent of the amount it needs to spend on tackling climate change. At this rate, Africa will not be able to achieve the SDGs because the annual financial deficit caused by IFFs amounts to a total of about $200 billion. According to the UNCTAD report, Sierra Leone has one of the highest under-five mortality rates and this number could be dcreased by keeping IFFs in check with the money being invested in the healthcare system. It is estimated that, by strengthening its health service, Sierra Leone would be able to save the lives of an additional 2,322 of the 258,000 newborn children annually.

The UNCTAD report also stated that financial fraud in Africa is not inherent in certain countries but is instead connected with specific industries. In the case of Africa, IFFs are mainly generated by mining. In 2015 alone, about $40 billion was drained by the extractive sector including 77 per cent by the gold industry, 12 per cent by the diamond sector, and 6% by platinum mining. Africa is also losing money due to tax havens with an estimated $9.6 billion vanishing in 2014 which is equivalent to 2.5 per cent of total tax revenue.

The UNCTAD report assesses that financial fraud in Africa stems mostly from the weakness of local tax systems and the inability of governments to pursue taxes and curb tax avoidance. Thus, in order to resolve this issue, it recommends that in-depth and comprehensive taxation reforms consistent with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocols are implemented.

