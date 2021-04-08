Business

Report: Nigeria plans to issue eurobonds

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government is working on issuing eurobonds and plans to pick advisers through an open bid process, the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, was reported by Reuters as saying yesterday. According to the news agency, she said the amount to be raised would be within the foreign borrowing plans for 2021.

The FG budgeted to raise N2.34 trillion from foreign sources. Nigeria had planned a eurobond issue early last year after its sixth sale in 2018 where it raised $2.86 billion. But it decided to defer the 2020 sale due to the turmoil caused by the COVID-19.

In February, it trimmed offshore borrowings in a new debt strategy after it repaid a $500 million eurobond in January. Oniha had said the DMO was monitoring international markets for new issues by frontier countries. Last week, Nigeria’s West African neighbour, Ghana, raised $3 billion via eurobonds, a year after COVID shut developing countries out. The Institute of International Finance had said it expected African governments to return to capital markets this year to sell bonds as investors embrace more risk.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

High prices of rice undermine Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest producer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria is reportedly the current largest rice producer on the African continent, beating major rice producing countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt and Mali to occupy the 14th position globally.   According to the latest rice production statistics, Nigeria with its production volume of 5,040,000.00 metric tonnes of milled rice, produces more rice than Egypt which […]
Business

ECOWAS recommends coordinated opening of borders

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Governments in West Africa have recommended a three-phased approach to the opening of land and air borders beginning with local internal domestic air and land transport within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).   The second phase should involve the opening of land and air borders between ECOWAS member states to allow the […]
Business

FMDQ admits Fidelity Bank’s N41.21bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the listing of the Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 N41.21 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its N100.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme to its platform.   The concurrent listings and quotations by corporates across diverse sectors continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica