Report: Nigeria, Turkey, India with largest adults trading crypto

According to a recent poll by the business data firm Morning Consult in conjunction with Bloomberg and World Bank, more than half of Nigeria and Turkey’s adult populations trade cryptocurrency monthly. Furthermore, India had the largest population involved in crypto, with approximately 300 million people, although this figure represents 29 per cent of India’s entire adult population.

China ranked second with 93 million active crypto traders, but the figure is only eight per cent of China’s population. On the other hand, Nigeria and Turkey have 56 per cent and 54 per cent of their adult population actively trading crypto each month.

The survey concluded that one in every seven adults, equivalent to 900 million people globally, regularly deals with the blockchain ecosystem. Nigeria and India are among the few countries that have embraced Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Nigeria had launched Africa’s first CBDC last year to expand its finanacial inclusion agenda as well as encourage cashless transactions.

The eNaira was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari, who said that it would increase remittances, foster cross-border trade, improve financial inclusion and enable the government to make welfare payments more easily. Alongside innovation, he said the adoption of a CBDC could improve economic activities and increase Nigerian GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years. “I am delighted,” he concluded, “to officially launch the Central Bank of Nigeria digital currency called the eNaira.

And in so doing we have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens.” In a statement released after the unveiling, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that the eNaira “marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone…

The theme of the eNaira is: ‘Same Naira, more possibilities.’” Recently, the Nigerian Central Bank (CBN) proposed to ban ATM cash withdrawals over $225 a week to enforce the use of CBDC.

The Nigerian apex bank issued the instruction to financial institutions in a circular on December 6, indicating that individuals and companies would henceforth be limited to withdrawing $45 (N20,000) per day and $225 (N100,000) each week from ATMs.

On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a 50-page concept note in October establishing a retail CBDC for individuals and businesses and a wholesale CBDC to simplify interbank transactions.

Shortly after, the RBI invited eight commercial banks to participate early this month in the CBDC launch trial stage. The financial institutions include the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country

