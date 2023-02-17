Business

Report: Nigerian-American, Adeyemo, among likely successors to Malpass

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian-born, Wally (Adewale) Adeyemo, is among possible candidates to succeed World Bank President, David Malpass, Indiatimes.com has reported, citing U.S. officials. Malpass announced on Wednesday that will leave his position on June 30, a year before his term is set to end. According to the report, 41-year-old Adeyemo, who is currently Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Treasury, is among four candidates likely to be announced as Malpass’ successor. The other candidates include, Samantha Power, who currently heads the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Rajiv Shah, a former USAID Administrator and current President of the Rockefeller Foundation and Minouche Shafik, an Egypt-born, British- American Economist, who is the current President of the London School of Economics. Adeyemo, who was appointed Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Treasury by President Joe Biden in November 2020, was born to Yoruba parents in Ibadan and raised in Southern California. He was the first President of the Obama Foundation and also served during the Obama administration as the Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics from 2015 to 2016 and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. After graduating from Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California in 1999, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 2004 and a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School in 2009.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Economy in perpetual recession, challenged since 2015 –Utomi, Teriba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

• MAN, LCCI lament poor state of economy • Cost of production jumps, as unsold inventory increase   As price of goods and basic necessities continue to rise daily in the Nigerian markets, after food inflation rose to 23.7 per cent month-on-month in February and inflation reached a four year peak of 18.7 per cent, […]
Business

FG pledges to tackle marine plastic pollution

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to an international legally binding instrument to reduce the menace of marine plastic pollution from land-based sources and activities.   Buhari gave the assurance in a statement delivered on his behalf by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, at the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, in Lisbon, […]
Business

Capital flight: FG mulls end to $5.7bn oil freight contract

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Federal Government has begun a plot to end capital flight by foreign contractors in oil freighting.   A document of the country’s Fleet Implementation Committee sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, which stated this, added that the capital flight had already hit $5.7 in the last three years.   The committee was set […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica