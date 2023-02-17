Report: Nigerian-American, Adeyemo, among likely successors to Malpass

Nigerian-born, Wally (Adewale) Adeyemo, is among possible candidates to succeed World Bank President, David Malpass, Indiatimes.com has reported, citing U.S. officials. Malpass announced on Wednesday that will leave his position on June 30, a year before his term is set to end. According to the report, 41-year-old Adeyemo, who is currently Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Treasury, is among four candidates likely to be announced as Malpass’ successor. The other candidates include, Samantha Power, who currently heads the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Rajiv Shah, a former USAID Administrator and current President of the Rockefeller Foundation and Minouche Shafik, an Egypt-born, British- American Economist, who is the current President of the London School of Economics. Adeyemo, who was appointed Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Treasury by President Joe Biden in November 2020, was born to Yoruba parents in Ibadan and raised in Southern California. He was the first President of the Obama Foundation and also served during the Obama administration as the Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics from 2015 to 2016 and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. After graduating from Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California in 1999, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 2004 and a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School in 2009.
