Report: Nigerian banking sector remains resilient to shocks

The 2022 Afrinvest Banking Sector Report has shown that commercial banks recorded modest improvement in all regulatory indicators despite daunting economic challenges. The report shows that the banks beat all the prudential guideline limits set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, showing resildential ience and strength during the year.

The report’s assessment of CBN’s financial stability indicators showed that Industry Liquidity (Liquidity Ratio) and Non-Performing Loan ratios both improved by 130 basis points (up) and 75bps (down), respectively, to 42.6 per cent and 4.95 per cent. Although, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR: 14.1 per cent) underperformed the June 2021 level by 140bps, all the indicators beat the prudential guideline limits of 30 per cent(LR), five per cent(NPLs), and 13.0 per cent(CAR), respectively, despite myriads of challenges in the business environment. The report said the improvement was expected to be sustained over the coming years.

It explained that the fiscal challenges presented by weak Federal Government earnings had contributed to the muddling of monetary policy and strong use of Cash Reserve Ratio debits as a subtle strategy, in our view, to compensate for the inflationary effect of ballooned overdraft to the government. The report insists that in increasing its developmental financing role, especially in agriculture financing, the CBN risked crowding out banks and private sector financing, which is more effective in de-risking the sector and incentivising growth without moral hazards. “Importantly, the weak economic growth has robbed banks of the dividend of large and youthful demographics. Over the last 10 years to 2021, real Gross Domestic Product has grown by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9 per cent compared to 2.3 per cent CAGR for the population.”

