Report: Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

Nigerian bonds widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rate hike on Tuesday, according to a Reuters’ report. The news agency reported traders as saying that the benchmark 2042 bond widened as much as 35 basis points, as yields also rose. The CBN raised benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 13 per cent on Tuesday, its first hike in more than two years, to combat rising inflation, sending markets tumbling.

 

