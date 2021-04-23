Report: Nigerians shun naira for foreign currencies

Nigerians are accumulating foreign currencies to protect their wealth from naira volatility and surging inflation, a Bloomberg report said yesterday, citing a research paper in a journal published by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN). “Higher real-exchange rate volatility is associated with an increased level of currency substitution,” central bank economists including Isaiah Ajibola, Sylvanus Udoette, Rabia Muhammad and John Anigwe said in the paper available on the central bank’s website. There is a need to contain “exchange- rate volatility and inflation as a way of curbing the spate of currency substitution in the country,” they said.

According to the news agency, the researchers said that one measure of currency substitution, the ratio of foreign cash deposits to naira deposits on demand in the banks exceeded the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 30 per cent threshold from 2009 following the global financial crisis, adding that iI hit a peak of 98.2 per cent in 2014 before declining to 83 per cent in 2018.

Bloomberg also stated that a broader measure of foreign currency in banks to naira savings, demand and term deposits, stayed largely within the IMF limit over the study period from 1995 to 2018. “Africa’s largest economy devalued the local unit twice last year after a crash in the oil price triggered by the coronavirus pandemic hampered revenues. While crude contributes less than 10% to the country’s gross domestic product, it accounts for nearly all foreign-exchange earnings and half of government revenue in the continent’s biggest producer of the commodity.”

