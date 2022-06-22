Report: Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio hits 36.6%

Nigeria’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio may already be at about 36.6 per cent, according to a new report by CSL Research. In the June 2022 edition of its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) released last week, the World Bank raised its forecast for Nigeria’s public debt to 36 per cent of GDP, in 2022, citing worsening revenue collection by the Federal Government, which is increasing budgetary pressures and pushing many states into precarious fiscal positions. However, in a report released at the weekend, CSL Research, citing latest numbers released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), FG’s borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the debt stock of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMC), estimated that the country’s debt to GDP ratio may already be higher than 36.6 per cent. The report stated: “The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday that Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased to N41.60 trillion in the first quarter of 2022 from N39.56 trillion as of December 2021.

Based on FY 2021 GDP data at current prices, the debt to GDP ratio, with the inclusion of borrowings from CBN (ways and means – estimated at 17.5 trillion as of December 2021) and the stock of AMCON debt (estimated at about N4.4 trillion), comes to 36.6 per cent. “This raises strong debt sustainability concerns. The relatively moderate debt level of the country has increasingly become vulnerable due to high-interest payments, which continue to absorb a significant portion of Federal Government revenues.” The report noted that, with the Federal Government’s continuous retention of the controversial fuel subsidy regime hurting Nigeria’s ability to service its debts, the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning is also seeking approval for more borrowings. According to the report, the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, recently revealed that “ premium motor spirit (PMS) subsidy is costing government an additional N4 trillion than was originally planned, causing the Ministry of Finance to seek approval to cut down on some investment costs in sectors such as oil and gas.

“For several months, Nigeria has failed to meet its OPEC quota, blaming massive oil theft, the inability to restart oil wells shut down in the wake of COVID-19, lack of investments as well as community issues. There has been a continuous fall in production volumes throughout the year. In an interview with Reuters, Zainab Ahmed noted that low crude oil production means Nigeria can barely cover the cost of imported petrol from its oil and gas revenue,” the report said. It stated that although “the elimination of subsidies is a politically sensitive discourse which many administrations do not want to address to avoid backlash from an already impoverished populace, but the incoming administration may have to bite that bullet.”

In its latest Fiscal Monitor released on April 22, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that Nigeria’s total public debt will rise steadily to 44.2 per cent of GDP by 2027, adding that the total fiscal spending of the General Government (Federal and state governments) will widen to 6.4 per cent of GDP this year, 2022, from 6.0 per cent at the end of 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...