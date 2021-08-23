News Top Stories

Report: Nigeria’s debt to hit N38.4trn by year end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

  • Country should raise non-oil taxes to escape debt trap –Rewane

 

Nigeria’s public debt stock could increase to N38.4trillion by the end of this year, according to a report by CSL Research.

 

This means that the country’s debt portfolio, which stood at N32.92trillion as of December 31, 2020, would have increased by 16.65 per cent (N5.48trillion) between the end of last year and the end of 2021.

 

Titled: “More and more debts: A concern for all,” the CSL Research report, which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, states that with the county’s public debt stock standing at N33.1trillion as at March 31, 2021, it could rise to N38.4trillion by the end of December this year, given that the Federal Government recently announced plans to take fresh foreign currency as well as local currency loans.

 

The report said: “In recent times, Nigeria’s debt profile has gained widespread attention, owing to slower growth in government revenue compared to the surge in debt stock.

 

This development has further been amplified by the state of its cost to revenue ratio, one of the key indicators to assess debt sustainability.

 

“As of May 2021, the country’s debt service to revenue ratio sat precariously at 98 per cent, indicating that for every N1 earned, N0.98 was spent on debt servicing. Meanwhile, overheads and statutory spending have continued unabated, amid a growing infrastructure deficit.

 

More worrisome also is the lack of a clear-cut direction on how it intends to efficiently manage expenditure, a sign of looming fiscal distress.

 

“As of March 31, 2021, the nation’s public debt stood at N33.1trillion, and with further borrowings (FCY and LCY) by the horizon, we expect total debt stock at c. N38.4trillion by December 31, 2021.

 

As such, the country is facing another wake-up call on the need to diversify its earning sources via improved tax net and optimize collection process, extend, and concentrate more on tapping into other areas of the economy like tourism.

 

“Although, improving current macro conditions appears to be a silver lining in terms of improved accretion from the current earning sources, we reiterate our agelong clamor for the diversification of the nation’s earning sources.”

 

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has advised the Federal Government to take drastic measures, including raising non-oil taxes, to enable the country avoid the looming debt trap.

 

Rewane, who gave the advice in the FDC’s latest, “Economic Monthly Update” publication, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, warned that “given the inevitable rise in global interest rates, as central banks in advanced economies ponder the normalization of monetary policy, debt service costs on external debt will increase and could push Nigeria’s debt beyond the point of sustainability.”

 

The FDC boss, who is also a member of the President’s Economic Advisory Council, predicted that the nation’s external debt stock, which currently stands at $32.86billion, could increase to $40billion in the coming months following the approval of the government’s plan to borrow another $6.2billion.

 

He stated: “The Federal Government of Nigeria spent N1.8 trillion on its debt service obligations between January and May this year. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, during the presentation of the budget implementation report.

 

The figure represents approximately 98 per cent of the Nigerian government’s aggregate revenue within the period (N1.84trn), which is 44.6 per cent lower than the projected revenue of N3.32 trillion for the period.

 

“This is primarily due to lower-than-expected oil revenues and rising debt levels. Despite higher oil prices, revenues have remained subdued as Nigeria is yet to take advantage of the increase in its oil production quota.

 

“Nigeria’s financial fragility means COVID-19 related shocks are far-reaching and long-lasting. Weakerthan- expected economic performance is threatening Nigeria’s ambitious revenue growth targets.

 

The fall in oil receipts and COVID-19 related expenditure, this year and last, have exacerbated an existing revenue problem.

 

The revenue situation means Nigeria is likely to borrow even more than initially projected to cover its shortfall in 2021, while it also attempts to boost capital expenditure.”

 

Stressing that very low tax revenue had made it quite challenging for the country to service its debt, Rewane opined that “achieving fiscal sustainability and the macro-fiscal objectives of the government will require bold, decisive and urgent action.”

 

Specifically, he said: “The subsidies in the Nigerian economy have to be tackled. The most notable are the ones on forex, fertilizers, petrol, electricity and the money market. While the move to market-determined rates has been somewhat reluctant and has been met with resistance, it is necessary for the creation of economic incentives and investor confidence. Only this has the capacity to propel Nigeria to an accelerated GDP growth path.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG increases NSIP beneficiaries to curb poverty, unemployment

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has increased the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) comprising the Home-Grown School FeedingProgramme(HGSFP), Job Creation Unit (N-Power), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), to accommodate more beneficiaries.   TheMinisterof Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social […]
News Top Stories

Edo2020: Atiku commends appointment of Wike, urges unity in PDP camp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 F ormer Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has commended the appointment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of the PDP.     Atiku also praised the appointment of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as deputy to Wike on the Campaign Council.   […]
News

Abaribe: FG must respect human rights, rule of law in Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to exercise caution and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the resumed trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, the lawmaker also […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica