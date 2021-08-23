Report: Nigeria’s debt to hit N38.4trn by year end

Country should raise non-oil taxes to escape debt trap –Rewane

Nigeria’s public debt stock could increase to N38.4trillion by the end of this year, according to a report by CSL Research.

This means that the country’s debt portfolio, which stood at N32.92trillion as of December 31, 2020, would have increased by 16.65 per cent (N5.48trillion) between the end of last year and the end of 2021.

Titled: “More and more debts: A concern for all,” the CSL Research report, which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, states that with the county’s public debt stock standing at N33.1trillion as at March 31, 2021, it could rise to N38.4trillion by the end of December this year, given that the Federal Government recently announced plans to take fresh foreign currency as well as local currency loans.

The report said: “In recent times, Nigeria’s debt profile has gained widespread attention, owing to slower growth in government revenue compared to the surge in debt stock.

This development has further been amplified by the state of its cost to revenue ratio, one of the key indicators to assess debt sustainability.

“As of May 2021, the country’s debt service to revenue ratio sat precariously at 98 per cent, indicating that for every N1 earned, N0.98 was spent on debt servicing. Meanwhile, overheads and statutory spending have continued unabated, amid a growing infrastructure deficit.

More worrisome also is the lack of a clear-cut direction on how it intends to efficiently manage expenditure, a sign of looming fiscal distress.

“As of March 31, 2021, the nation’s public debt stood at N33.1trillion, and with further borrowings (FCY and LCY) by the horizon, we expect total debt stock at c. N38.4trillion by December 31, 2021.

As such, the country is facing another wake-up call on the need to diversify its earning sources via improved tax net and optimize collection process, extend, and concentrate more on tapping into other areas of the economy like tourism.

“Although, improving current macro conditions appears to be a silver lining in terms of improved accretion from the current earning sources, we reiterate our agelong clamor for the diversification of the nation’s earning sources.”

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has advised the Federal Government to take drastic measures, including raising non-oil taxes, to enable the country avoid the looming debt trap.

Rewane, who gave the advice in the FDC’s latest, “Economic Monthly Update” publication, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, warned that “given the inevitable rise in global interest rates, as central banks in advanced economies ponder the normalization of monetary policy, debt service costs on external debt will increase and could push Nigeria’s debt beyond the point of sustainability.”

The FDC boss, who is also a member of the President’s Economic Advisory Council, predicted that the nation’s external debt stock, which currently stands at $32.86billion, could increase to $40billion in the coming months following the approval of the government’s plan to borrow another $6.2billion.

He stated: “The Federal Government of Nigeria spent N1.8 trillion on its debt service obligations between January and May this year. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, during the presentation of the budget implementation report.

The figure represents approximately 98 per cent of the Nigerian government’s aggregate revenue within the period (N1.84trn), which is 44.6 per cent lower than the projected revenue of N3.32 trillion for the period.

“This is primarily due to lower-than-expected oil revenues and rising debt levels. Despite higher oil prices, revenues have remained subdued as Nigeria is yet to take advantage of the increase in its oil production quota.

“Nigeria’s financial fragility means COVID-19 related shocks are far-reaching and long-lasting. Weakerthan- expected economic performance is threatening Nigeria’s ambitious revenue growth targets.

The fall in oil receipts and COVID-19 related expenditure, this year and last, have exacerbated an existing revenue problem.

The revenue situation means Nigeria is likely to borrow even more than initially projected to cover its shortfall in 2021, while it also attempts to boost capital expenditure.”

Stressing that very low tax revenue had made it quite challenging for the country to service its debt, Rewane opined that “achieving fiscal sustainability and the macro-fiscal objectives of the government will require bold, decisive and urgent action.”

Specifically, he said: “The subsidies in the Nigerian economy have to be tackled. The most notable are the ones on forex, fertilizers, petrol, electricity and the money market. While the move to market-determined rates has been somewhat reluctant and has been met with resistance, it is necessary for the creation of economic incentives and investor confidence. Only this has the capacity to propel Nigeria to an accelerated GDP growth path.”

