Report: Nigeria’s digital advertising sector worth N81.2bn

As deployment of technology spreads across all sectors of the economy, Nigeria’s digitaladvertisingspacehasalso been positively impacted as its value has hit N81.2 billion ($179.29 million) as of 2022. This is just as it is predicted to peak at $197.10 million in 2023. According to Statista, the digital advertising market in Nigeria is projected to grow by 7.06 per cent between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of $258.90 million in 2027. One of the effects of the accelerated growth in Nigeria’sdigitaladvertisingsector identified by industry players is a growing gap between the available skills and those required to operate effectively.

While it is a figure that applies to more than just digital advertising, research from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) reveals that approximately 230 million jobs across Africa will require digital skills by 2030. The Regional Sales Manager, West Africa, Ad Dynamo by Aleph, Brian Abel, who spoke on the revenue, listed some factors that will further drive Nigeria’s digital advertising in 2023 and beyond.

According to him, Nigeria has long been considered Africa’s largest economy in terms of GDP considering itspopulationof over200million, which makes it the largest in the continent, as well as its abundance of natural resources and strong trade links with its neighbouring countries.

“However, as vast as the Nigerian economy may appear to be, it is still very much going through stages of growth,” he said. Abel noted that rapid digitalisation of many economic sectors had helped the country to drive this evolution. “Consider the financial sector for example, while Nigeria has been a major centre of African banking for many years, recently it has also become the leading fintech player in the continent. Moreover, of Africa’shandful of unicorns(start-upsvalued at more than $1 billion), the majorityare in fact headquartered in Nigeria.

“Rapid digitalisation has also impacted the world of advertising, with the country’s current digital advertising sphere worth over $179.20 million. And, as we know, digital advertising isn’t static, it’s constantly evolving, driven by ever-shifting trends, a fact that remains as true now, in 2023, then it has ever been. With that in mind, it is beneficial to understand the major trends, and recognise which are set to impact Nigerian digital advertising over the course of the year,” he noted. The tech expert said social media platform such as Twitter would further drive digital advert in 2023, saying the platform would build on its return after it was ban by Nigerian government for seven months in 2022. “At first, ordinary Nigerians and advertisers alike were a little cautious when it came to returning to the social network.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...