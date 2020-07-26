Report: Nigeria’s economy to shrink by 3.7% this year

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, is expected to contract by 3.7 per cent this year; a new poll by Reuters has shown. The report, published on Friday, disclosed that the economy will, however, bounce back in 2021 at a growth rate of 2 per cent. The report further indicated that the following months of lockdowns, Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will contract 3.1 per cent this year but bounce back to around 3.5 per cent growth in 2021.

Some countries have begun relaxing restrictions but virus cases are still increasing, unlike in many developed countries that have started to show signs of recovery, so the uncertainty meant the range of forecasts for next year was wide – between flat lining and 4.8 per cent growth.

South Africa has reported the most cases in Africa, partly reflecting more widespread testing, and it is harder to gauge the full extent of outbreaks elsewhere although there are no signs numbers are falling.

“Growth downgrades dominate in a region where external and fiscal buffers were already substantially eroded.

The impact of COVID- 19 will reduce growth even further,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. South Africa was expected to grow 3.5 per cent next year following an 8.0 per cent contraction this year, a Reuters poll showed last week. However, Ghana, one of the continents oil exporters, was still expected to grow, expanding 1.9 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2021.

“Despite the obvious downside risks from lower oil prices and headwinds from COVID-19, we believe Ghana has a decent growth outlook and reasonably comfortable external sector metrics relative to other African oil exporters,” said Michael Kafe, an economist at Barclays.

“The fallout from COVID- 19 and associated lockdown means GDP growth is likely to be weak this year. However, unlike other African oil exporters such as Angola, Gabon and Nigeria, where GDP growth is likely to contract this year, we expect Ghana to post positive GDP growth.” Kenya – East Africa’s biggest economy – was expected to have a lacklustre performance this year with no growth, a poor outcome having averaged around 6 per cent annual growth in the past decade

Like this: Like Loading...