Report: Nigeria’s oil and gas industry’ll do well in 2023

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will do relatively well in 2023, a new report by investment research firm, Hawilti, has said. It stated that the new outlook followed the resumption of operations at onshore export terminals at the end of 2022 coupled with fresh offshore drilling activity. The research agency in its Nigeria Upstream Oil & Gas Report for 2023, also forecast a recovery of onshore volumes and incremental growth coming from shallow water projects.

It noted that the nation’s oil and gas sector experienced historic crisis throughout 2022 and noted that the sector struggled with severe crude thefts and pipeline vandalism which constrained oil output. The report estimated that Nigeria’s onshore production was about 400,000 bpd in 2022 against more than 725,000 bpd in 2020. It forecast a strong but not full recovery of onshore production in 2023 and noted an uptick in drilling activity from a wide range of onshore operators. It also noted the potential of field owners who have recently secured Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) under the country’s last Marginal Fields Bidding Round to raise output.

According to it, these new entrants, will seek to make the best of their new threeyear licenses to start producing as soon as possible, provided they can secure the funding and technical expertise to redevelop their assets. It also revealed that there was increased investment from onshore operators into midstream and downstream infrastructure to minimise their exposure to thirdparty export pipelines.

It said: “The market is witnessing a strong appetite for additional storage capacity and refining infrastructure from both large and marginal fields operators. “Nigeria’s shallow water segment remains attractive because of its existing and reliable export infrastructure and its widely de-risked geology,” said the Director and Head of Research at Hawilti, Mickael Vogel. “However, its attractiveness can also be a double-edged sword because a lot of discovered fields are sought after by stakeholders, generating strong but lengthy Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity that ultimately delays projects’ development.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...