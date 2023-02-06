Business

Report: Nigeria’s PMI declines to 53.5 in January

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is compiled by S&P Global, eased to 53.5 in January from 54.6 in December 2022, according to a report issued by the lender. The report said although the January PMI reading still signalled a solid monthly strengthening of the private sector and the thirty-first in consecutive months, the rate of improvement was the softest since August 2022. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration, according to the report.

The report stated: “Business activity increased at a much slower pace at the start of the year, despite the rate of growth remaining marked. The latest rise was the weakest in five months. Demand continued to improve, but some firms reported a moderation in customer numbers. Activity increased across each of the four broad sectors covered by the survey. “The rate of expansion in new business also softened in January, but remained sharp nonetheless, again reflecting higher demand from customers.”

It further said: “A desire to try and complete projects on time led companies to ramp up their hiring activities at the start of the year. Employment increased at a solid pace that was the fastest since June 2018. “Despite expanded staffing levels, backlogs of work increased for the first time in three months. Firms reported having been hindered by issues with machinery and power supply.

“Higher workloads and positive expectations regarding the outlook for activity led companies to expand their purchasing activity sharply again, with the rate of growth unchanged from December. In turn, stocks of purchases also rose further.” According to the report efforts by firms to secure inputs were helped by improving supplier performance. It also stated that “competition among vendors, quiet road conditions and prompt payments all contributed to a shortening of delivery times, and one that was the most pronounced in four months.” In addition, the report said that the rate of input cost inflation softened for the second month running in January and was at a one-year low.

It noted that the slowdown in overall cost inflation largely reflected a softer rise in purchase prices, albeit one that was still substantial. “Purchase costs increased on the back of rising fuel and raw material costs, exacerbated by currency weakness. Meanwhile, staff costs rose at the fastest pace in 11 months as companies increased pay in line with higher living costs. Output price inflation also remained elevated as higher cost burdens were passed on to customers,” the report said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira hits 620/$ at parallel market amid surge in FX demand

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira, on Thursday, fell to N620 per dollar at the parallel market amid the lingering scarcity of the greenback. The figure represents a depreciation of N5 or 0.8 percent from the N615 it traded last week. Currency traders known as Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs), who spoke to TheCable in Lagos, said there was […]
Business

Airtel unveils unlimited data plans

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Airtel Nigeria has announced the introduction of its Unlimited Ultra Plans, a new offering that is designed to ensure its home broadband customers do not run out of data while enjoying uncapped speed and continuous broadband connectivity to the internet. According to Airtel, the new offering, which is available only to routers and outdoor unit […]
Business

Exploring digital taxation amid revenue slump

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Faced with revenue challenge, the Federal Government is eyeing e-commerce transactions for tax, a development that may open new revenue source for government, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA Whenever argument on Nigeria’s debt stock crop up, experts hold divergent views on the appropriateness of the country’s debt profile. Some believe that Nigeria does not have a debt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica