Report: Nigeria’s PMI eases to 53.9

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 53.9 in May 2022 from 55.8 in April, but stayed above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, thus signalling a twentythird successive monthly improvement in business conditions in the country’s private sector. The PMI report noted that although output growth slowed considerably in May, new orders continue to expand sharply. According to the report, while the overall rate of growth was sharp, it eased to an eight-month low amid elevated costs. Nevertheless, it noted that companies were committed to raising their inventories as part of efforts to protect against future price hikes. The report said: “Business conditions in Nigeria’s private sector strengthened in May, but the rate of improvement slowed from April. Softer uplifts were recorded in output, new orders, purchasing activity and input inventories. That said, new orders continued to rise sharply, which prompted a quicker expansion in headcounts. In turn, sentiment improved with companies also hoping that fruitful marketing campaigns would support output growth over the next 12 months. “Sharp price pressures were once again evident, however, with overall input price inflation among the quickest in the survey’s over eight-year history. Firms passed on higher expenses and sought to increase profit margins with output price inflation quickening in May. “New orders rose sharply in May, albeit at a softer pace than in April. Firms raised their output levels, extending the current run of output growth to 18 months. All four of the monitored sub-sectors recorded marked expansions, led by the manufacturing sector. Services, wholesale & retail and agriculture trailed behind.”
Related Articles
Local content: Indigenous telcos seek 5 years tax holiday
Indigenous telecommunications companies in Nigeria have appealed to the Federal Government to give them tax holidays of up to five years. This, they said, would allow them to compete favourably with bigger players who had enjoyed the same benefits in the past. The operators, who made the appeal at a virtual forum on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FDC: Naira’s depreciation may shrink external reserves to $38bn
With depreciation of naira likely to continue as a result of rising demand for foreign exchange, Nigeria’s external reserves may fall to $38 billion in the coming weeks given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will sustain its intervention in the forex market, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said. The firm, which made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dollar rests after Powell push, NZ rates in focus
The dollar paused for breath on Wednesday after surging with bets on higher rates when Jerome Powell was picked for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, while the New Zealand dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank decision on a rate-hike path. In emerging markets, the Turkish lira has collapsed and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)