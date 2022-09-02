Business

Report: Nigeria’s PMI fell to 52.3 in August

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 52.3 in August 2022 from 53.2 in July, signalling another improvement in business conditions, but showing a weaker rate of growth than the long-run series average, according to a report by the lender. The report said that softer upticks were recorded in output, new orders and purchasing activity, while employment rose at a quicker pace, adding that overall input price inflation rose at the second fastest rate on record while sentiment moderated to the weakest since last November.

Noting that PMI readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration, the report said that new orders rose for the twenty-sixth month running in August which panellists attributed to general improvements in customer demand. It, however, said that from July, the rate of growth, regarding new orders, eased as a result of elevated prices. Similarly, the report stated that “higher sales underpinned a second successive uptick in output in the Nigerian private sector.

The rate of growth was broadly in line with that seen in July but was softer than the longrun series average. “Of the four monitored sub-sectors, three registered output growth. Agriculture topped the rankings, followed by wholesale & retail and services, respectively.

Manufacturers, meanwhile, recorded a fall in output levels during August.” On job creation, the report said that despite slowdowns in output and new order growth, firms added to their headcounts at a quicker pace in August. “The overall rate of job creation was modest and the highest for three months. Subsequently, firms continued to reduce their backlogs, but the rate of decline was fractional amid difficulties sourcing some key inputs,” it stated. On the Suppliers’ Delivery Times Index, the report said: “Advance payments led to quicker supplier delivery times in August. In fact, vendor performance improved to the greatest extent in three months. Quicker lead times allowed firms to add to their inventory holdings. Stocks of purchases rose at a slower pace to that seen in July, however.” According to the report, higher commodity and transportation expenses exerted upward pressures on purchase costs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: Labour condemns FG’s approach to protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the brutal killings of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country, organised labour under the auspices of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PEGASSAN) has condemned the situation, saying the unfortunate incident fell short of any acceptable minimum […]
Business

Amber BRT initiative launched to ease commuting in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Amber BRT, an initiative to ease commuting in Lagos, has been launched by a private company, Amber Energy Drinks Ltd., as part of their corporate social responsibility.   Officials of the company said in a statement that the free bus ride initiative, which coincides with the launch of their Amber Energy Drinks, was in recognition […]
Business

ASHON urges stockbrokers to upscale operations, skills

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Sam Onukwue, has advised dealing member firms to review their operational models, create new products and deploy technology to upscale operations and skills.   Investment through the Nigerian capital market has been moderated by the inclement operating environment, characterised by impacts of COVID-19 and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica