Report: Nigeria’s PMI hits nine-month high in May

Posted on

Growth in the Nigerian private sector gained momentum in May, with business conditions at their best level in nine months, Stanbic IBTC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report shows. According to the report, Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in May, up from 52.9 in April. As the report puts it, “at 54.4 in May, up from 52.9 in April, the headline PMI registered a rate of growth that was the sharpest since last August, and extended the current sequence of expansion to 11 months.” A 50.0 reading signals an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.

The report stated: “Output and new order growth strengthened, with companies reporting marked rises in customer numbers. As a result, firms added to their headcounts and at the strongest rate in almost three years. In response to greater output requirements, firms increased their buying activity, and raised inventory holdings for the eleventh month running.

Plans to expand product offerings underpinned expectations for growth over the next 12 months, although sentiment moderated to a five-month low. “Meanwhile, overall input price inflation quickened to the sharpest in the series history. Rising staff and material costs were behind higher prices.” Specifically, it said: “Overall input price inflation quickened to the sharpest in the series history. Higher raw material costs and unfavourable exchange rate movements were linked to the uptick. Increased input prices were often passed on to clients, with charge inflation the third-quickest since data collection began in January 2014.”

