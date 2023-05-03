Business

Report: Nigeria’s PMI rises to 53.8 in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

For the first time in the last three months, the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has risen above the 50.0 no-change mark to stand at 53.8 in April compared with 42.3 in March, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria PMI report for last month. The report attributed the expansion to the easing of the cash crisis which adversely affected economic activities in the first three months of the year.

The report said: “The head- line PMI moved back above the 50.0 no-change mark for the first time in three months during April. At 53.8, the index was up from 42.3 in March and pointed to a solid overall improvement in business in the private sector.

“According to respondents to the latest survey, the recovin operating conditions reflected an easing of the cash crisis which has severely affected the economy in recent months. Panellists reported a more normal business environment as customer numbers improved in line with greater access to cash.

“As a result, both output and new business expanded sharply in April, ending two- month sequences of decline in each case. Rebounds in activity were seen across each of the agriculture, manufacturing, services and wholesale & retail sectors.”

It, however, stated that business sentiment remained subdued in April, despite a slight pick-up from March, adding that “optimism was among the lowest seen since the survey began in January 2014.”

According to the report, the relatively subdued out- look meant that companies remained cautious with regards to hiring, and reduced employment marginally for the third consecutive month amid a slight decline in back- logs of work. However, it said that companies did increase their purchasing activity in response to higher new orders, with inventories also expanding. “Efforts to secure inputs were helped by an improvement in suppliers’ delivery times,” the report added. It further said: “Rates of increase in both purchase prices and staff costs quickened over the month.

Firms linked purchase price rises to higher raw material costs and currency weakness. Meanwhile, higher wages often reflected efforts to help staff with increased living costs. “In contrast to the picture for input costs, the rate of output price inflation moderated, easing for the fourth month running to a three- year low. Some firms reported having offered discounts to try and stimulate demand.”

New Telegraph

Related Articles
Business

Firm launches tractor hailing platform for farming

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Origin Automotive Works, a leading indigenous technology firm, has unveiled a new tractor hailing App called “Tractor on the Go” as part of efforts to revolutionize agricultural and farming practice in the country. The platform project had taken five years in development, training and local capacity building, which has now come of age. It required […]
Business

Rains: Shoddy preparations ahead imminent flooding

Posted on Author DAYO AYEYEMI reports

Conservationists want govenment to adopt far-reaching solutions rather than the usual fire brigade approach towards mitigating flooding. DAYO AYEYEMI reports   Cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Benin and Eket in Akwa Ibom State have not been spared as flood water, after heavy downpour, covers major roads, streets and communities, destroying property and rendering many […]
Business

Diaspora remittances as CBN joker for naira stabilization

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria accounts for a substantial portion of migrant’s remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa. Alternatively, known Diaspora funds remittance, these funds by Nigerians living and working overseas play an important role in development of Nigeria economy.   At the level of an individual, the person who receives fund cash in Nigeria could use it to enhance […]

Leave a Comment