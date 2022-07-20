Report: Nigeria’s PMI slips to 50.9

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 50.9 in June, down from 53.9 in May, a report by the lender shows. With readings above 50.0 signaling an improvement in business conditions on the previous month and readings below 50.0 showing a deterioration, the Nigerian private sector remained in growth territory at the end of the second quarter, the report said. However, as the report points out “the latest result was indicative of the weakest improvement for 17 months.”

The report further stated: “Central to the moderation was a renewed contraction in output which fell for the first time in 19 months. Although marginal overall, the latest fall contrasted with sharp expansions in recent months. Firms overwhelmingly blamed weaker inflows of new work, but there were also mentions of cash shortages.

“Meanwhile, new orders rose for the twenty-fourth month in a row. The rate of growth was marginal and eased to the softest in this sequence, however, as elevated costs deterred some clients from placing orders.” On prices during the review period, the report said: “Overall input price inflation quickened from May, and was the fourth-steepest in the series history. Firms reported higher purchase costs (particularly for fuel and raw materials) and rising staff costs.

“Subsequently and in line with weaker inflows of new work, purchasing activity rose at the weakest pace since January 2021. Stocks of purchases continued to rise sharply however, and at a rate that was in line with the long-run series average.” In addition, the report stated that “staffing levels rose for the seventeenth month in succession during June amid efforts to boost output.

That said, the rate of growth was modest with some firms engaging in restructuring efforts. “Modest expansions in new business, paired with another uptick in headcounts led to a twenty-fifth successive reduction in backlogs. Shortages of some key parts resulted in the weakest decline in backlogs for 17 months, however.” Still, the report noted that sentiment regarding output in the year ahead “remained firmly in positive territory in June,” even though, “There were some signs that soaring inflation weighed slightly on hopes with the degree of optimism moderating from May.” Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “The Stanbic IBTC PMI signaled an improvement in private sector activity for twenty-fourth consecutive month. However, the headline PMI index printed at 50.9 in June, down from 53.9 in May, with the latest figure at a 17- month low.

“Private sector output fell during the period, halting 18 months of expansion, while elevated costs weighed on consumers’ demand. Indeed, overall input costs reached a four-month high in June. “Rising input costs will continue to threaten output, in turn adding further pressures on inflation. We now see inflation averaging 18 per cent this year as supply-side challenges, amid domestic structural constraint, persist.

“Headline inflation has trended upwards for the fourth consecutive month reaching 17.71 per cent y/y in June from 16.82 per cent y/y in May. Rising diesel cost, petrol scarcity, domestic insecurity and supply-chain challenges in the global space still serves as a upside risk to inflation in the coming months. Sure, we forecast a real GDP growth of 3.2 per cent in 2022, persistent rise in inflation and FX illiquidity challenges continue serving as downside risks.”

